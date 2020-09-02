Francisco, Eula Musser

Eula Musser Francisco May 28, 1933 - August 31, 2020 GLADE SPRING, Va. Eula Musser Francisco, 87, of Glade Spring, Va., passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020, at Knollkreg Memorial Park with Pastor Danny Mefford officiating. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Abingdon, Va. is honored to serve the family of Ms. Francisco. Frost Funeral Home 250 East Main Street
