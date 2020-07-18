Hubert Carr Fogleman, 84, of Newton, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at his residence. He was born on November 24, 1935, in Russell County, Va., to the late Kelly and Lula Cox Fogleman. Hubert was a member of Euclid Avenue Baptist Church in Bristol, Va., and retired from the United States Marine Corp. During his Marine Corp career, he served in Vietnam and received the Rifle Marksman Badge; Pistol Marksman Badge; Navy Achievement Medal; Meritorious Unit Citation; Good Conduct Medal with five stars; National Defense Service Medal with one star; Vietnam Service Medal with one star; Vietnam Meritorious Unit Citation Gallantry Cross with Palm and Frame. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Fogleman; and sister, Mae Reynolds Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 65 years, Nancy Johnson Fogleman of the home; sons, David Fogleman and wife, Debbie, of Wetumpka, Ala., Steven Fogleman and wife, Susan, of Beaufort, S.C., and Philip Fogleman and wife, Cindy, of Beaufort, S.C.; daughters, Debra Plastor and husband, Calvin, of Eastanollee, Ga., Diane Mickel and husband, Tim, of Newton, N.C., and Theresa Thomas and husband, Jeff, of Beaufort, S.C.; grandchildren, Jennifer, Becky, Jason, Michelle, TJ, Kristina, Mary, Joanna, Daniel, Patrick, Heather, Jeremy, Samantha, Michael, Elizabeth, JM, Tiffany and Shawn; and 37 great-grandchildren. Burial will follow at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at stjude.org/donate Condolences may be sent to the Fogleman family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Fogleman family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.
