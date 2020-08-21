Fleenor, Donald

June 11, 1935 - August 19, 2020 Donald Fleenor, age 85, of Mendota, Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center. The funeral service for Mr. Fleenor will be held 7 p.m., Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Charity Missionary Baptist Church, 13029 Bristol Highway, Bristol, Va., with Pastor David Gillenwater officiating. Pallbearers will be Mack Salyer, Mark Arnett, Tyler Arnett, Bobby Mitchell, Ricky Barker and Richard Hughes. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5 until 6:45 p.m. at the church. The burial will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, August 23, 2020, in Mendota Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mendota Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 175, Mendota, VA 24270. Online condolences may be made at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements were made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services 630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
