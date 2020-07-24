Fleenor, Christine

Christine Baker Fleenor, age 79, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 24, 2020. The funeral service for Mrs. Fleenor will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Eastern Heights Presbyterian Church with Dr. Rick Light officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Interment will be held 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery. Full obituary will be published in Sunday's edition. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

