Christine Baker Fleenor, age 79, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born December 23, 1940 in Hiltons, Va., a daughter, of the late Ed and Lola Ida Castle Baker. Christine was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area. She was a member of Eastern Heights Presbyterian Church, where she was a longtime children's Sunday School teacher and active in WIC. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Mattox; and sister, Betty Piercy. Survivors include her husband, Edsel Fleenor; son, Brooks Mattox and wife Andrea; grandchildren, Hayden, Liam and Levi Mattox; sister, Frances Salyer; sister-in-law, Peggy Jenkins; and brothers-in-law, Dan Fleenor, Virgil Piercy and Earl Mattox. The funeral service for Mrs. Fleenor will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Eastern Heights Presbyterian Church with Dr. Rick Light officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Interment will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Wes Leonard, Hayden Mattox, Liam Mattox, Levi Mattox and Officers at Eastern Heights Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
