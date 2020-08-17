Fields, Billy Dean

May 25, 1935 - August 16, 2020 Billy Dean Fields, 85, of Lebanon, Va., went to his heavenly home on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Born on May 25, 1935, in Russell County, Va., he was a son of the late Joseph J. and Mae Warner Fields. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Juanita McCloud Fields; sisters, Olene Holmes, Mable Rhea, and Betty Jo Morrison; brother, Curtis Fields; and nephew, Billy Joe Rhea. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Anthony McFadden, of Lebanon; nephew, Jimmy Fields of Chilhowie, Va.; sister-in-law, Marie Yates of Abingdon, Va.; several great nieces and nephews. He retired after 30 years of service with the Russell County School Board after working as a school bus driver, a custodian, and in the maintenance department. Then he worked for Owens Funeral Service for several years. Pallbearers will be Anthony McFadden, Jason McFadden, Jerry Hawkins, David Wilburn, Roger Hagy, Ronald Buckles, Larry Sykes and Richard Breeding. Honorary pallbearers will be the men's Sunday school class at Green Valley Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, in the Owens Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Darrell Fletcher and Pastor Don Zampogna officiating. Entombment will follow at Ketron Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Lebanon. The family will receive friends on Wednesday at the funeral home from 1 until 3 p.m. The family would like to thank the staff at Valley Health Care for the loving care they showed him during his stay with them, and also to Marie Yates for her kindness and love as she cared for Daddy before. Share memories and condolences with the Fields family online at www.owensfuneralservice.com. Owens Funeral Service, 7 Tate Ave., Lebanon, Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Service information
1:00PM-3:00PM
7 Tate Street
LEBANON, VA 24266
3:00PM
7 Tate Street
LEBANON, VA 24266
