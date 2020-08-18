You have permission to edit this article.
Fields, Billy Dean
Fields, Billy Dean

May 25, 1935 - August 16, 2020 Billy Dean Fields, 85, of Lebanon, Va., went to his heavenly home on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, in the Owens Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Darrell Fletcher and Pastor Don Zampogna officiating. Entombment will follow at Ketron Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Lebanon. Pallbearers will be Anthony McFadden, Jason McFadden, Jerry Hawkins, David Wilburn, Roger Hagy, Ronald Buckles, Larry Sykes and Richard Breeding. Honorary pallbearers will be the men's Sunday school class at Green Valley Baptist Church. The family will receive friends on Wednesday at the funeral home from 1 until 3 p.m. Share memories and condolences with the Fields family online at www.owensfuneralservice.com. Owens Funeral Service, 7 Tate Ave., Lebanon, Va., is in charge of arrangements.

Service information

Aug 19
Visitation
Wednesday, August 19, 2020
1:00PM-3:00PM
Owens Funeral Service
7 Tate Street
LEBANON, VA 24266
Aug 19
Service
Wednesday, August 19, 2020
3:00PM
Owens Funeral Service
7 Tate Street
LEBANON, VA 24266
