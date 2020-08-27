Feathers, Mandy Leigh McCrory

February 28, 1968 - August 25, 2020 Mandy Leigh McCrory Feathers, age 52, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born on February 28, 1968 in Mobile, Ala., the daughter of Larry and Evelyn McCrory. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Lieutenant Keith "Skillet" Feathers and a brother, Jimmy Miller. Mandy was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was a member of the Tennessee High School Mighty Viking Band Color Guard in 1986. She worked at George and Sid's for 10 years, was a paper route carrier for 15 years, and worked at Abuse Alternatives for many years. She loved her dogs and cared for them tremendously. She is survived by her son, Justin Feathers and wife, Sarah; daughter, Gabby Feathers; grandchildren, Tae, Remington and Maverick Feathers; sister, Dody Hampton and husband, Shawn; brother, Paul Miller and wife, Susan; brothers-in-law, Chris Feathers and wife, Lisa and Jason Feathers and wife, Tracy; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; and special friends, Candi Blair and Vickie Large. A Graveside Service and Inurnment will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery, Bristol, Tenn. with Pastor Jerry Russell officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter, 2061 Hwy. 75, Blountville, Tenn. 37617. A special thanks goes out to the family for the continued care during this most difficult time. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mrs. Feathers and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory. Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory 2223 Volunteer Pkwy., Bristol, TN 37620
