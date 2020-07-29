Faust, Jack Stanley

Jack Stanley Faust September 19, 1929 - July 25, 2020 BRISTOL, Tenn. Jack Stanley Faust, 90, passed away on July 25, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, in the Frost Funeral Home Chapel with full military honors provided. Pastor Benny Frye will be officiating. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Faust.
