Ellis, Eloise V.

January 20, 1932 - September 3, 2020 ABINGDON, Va. Eloise Ellis passed away this week at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was a native West Virginian and loved her home state, and was a true "salt of the earth" person. She was a no-nonsense lady and always faced life's challenges in dignified ways which showed her exceptional inner strength, and she was admired by many. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Ellis; parents, Harry and Mary Vinson; and siblings, Bill Vinson, Harry Vinson Jr., Virginia Messer, Claude Vinson, and Ethel Vinson. She is survived by her only child, daughter, Regina Duffie and her husband, (whom Eloise jokingly called her favorite son-in-law), Wayne Duffie; a stepdaughter, great granddaughter; her sisters, Margaret Spanogle and Joyce Tabor, multiple nieces and nephews, along with grand nieces and grand nephews. Eloise spent a lifetime interested in continuous learning and retired as Treasurer of Emory and Henry College, in Emory, VA. She had a wonderful marriage and loved to play golf and dance the jitterbug with her husband. In more recent years she enjoyed playing bridge and frequenting her favorite local restaurants. Eloise loved a good laugh and was known for "cracking up" with laughter, she found humor in everyday events, even with serious subjects, and maintained her sense of humor until her death. She always tried to help others, even as she faced her own challenges, she was nurturing and a caregiver to both family and friends, and loved to participate in community service, and putting others' needs first. She was an exceptionally strong, intelligent, loving, and selfless person who enjoyed and loved her extended family and friends/neighbors with all her heart. She truly wanted nothing more than for everyone she loved to be safe and happy. Eloise will be laid to rest beside her husband in a graveside ceremony at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Forest Hills Memory Gardens in Abingdon, with the Rev. Barbara Farmer officiating. Those wishing to express sympathy online or send hugs from home may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. The family of Eloise Ellis is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700. Farris Funeral Service 427 E. Main St., Abingdon,VA 24210
