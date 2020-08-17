Elkins, Albert Henry

TACOMA, Va. Albert Henry Elkins, 92, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020, and entered his home in Heaven. He was a loving father and husband, a devout Christian, a proud patriot, a combat veteran of the U.S. Army (Korean Conflict) and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was Deacon Emeritus of Mary's Chapel Church, a Kiwanian, a Mason, and past board member of the Wise County Public Service Authority. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Hattie Jane and Kevin Kilgore; his brothers, Claude E. Elkins and wife, Carrol, Paul J. "Jake" Elkins and wife, Linda; his sister-in-law, Betty Elkins, a host of nieces and nephews; and his special healthcare "gals" - Wanda Hylton, Shirley Burke, Diana Hale, Diane Vaughn and Christy Jackson. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Shirley; his daughter, Suzanne; his father, Clinton Elkins; his mother, Hattie Jane Elkins; his stepmother, Zelma Elkins; brothers, Estel Elkins, Aldon Elkins, Arvel Elkins, Silas Elkins, Earl Elkins and Harry Elkins; and sisters, Margaret Wilson, Nina Colleen Bevins and Nancy Jane Dalton. Graveside services for Mr. Elkins will be held at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Ramsey, at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020, with Pastor Marty Puckett officiating. A memorial service will be conducted at a later, more prudent time. It was his profound desire that all his family and friends know the loving assurance of the salvation of Jesus Christ. The family requests your prayers, to that end. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Mary's Chapel Church or to the Gideons Bible Fund. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to sign guest register book online. Sturgill Funeral Homes, 310 6th Street NW, Coeburn, VA 24230, in charge of arrangements.
