Lorne Eldreth December 15, 1965 - July 26, 2020 GLADE SPRING, Va. Lorne Ray Eldreth, 54, of Glade Spring, Va., entered into glory on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Lorne was preceded in death by his father, Melvin Ray Eldreth and his brother, Benjamin Blaine Eldreth. Lorne was a faithful member of Rosedale Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. He is survived by his wife Rebecca "Becky" Eldreth; daughters, Lauren (William) Blevins and Shelby Snead and son, Joseph Crane; mother, Virginia Eldreth; sister, Sherry (Dee) Booher; grandchildren, Matthew, Katie Grace, Joy Hannah, Fallon May, Abby and Eli; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m., on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the Rosedale Baptist Church Gymnasium. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday in the church sanctuary with Pastor Dr. Don Paxton and Pastor Wes Stringer officiating. Interment will follow at Montgomery Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Larry Armitage, Larry Meade, Mike Taylor, Eric Rutherford, Steve Profitt, Darius Bowman and Mike Gates. Honorary pallbearers will be Deacons of Rosedale Baptist Church and lifelong friend, Wesley Saltz. The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Rosedale Baptist Church, Gymnasium Fund, 26396 Lee Hwy., Abingdon, Va., 24211. Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 250 E. Main Street, Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mr. Eldreth. Frost Funeral Home 250 E. Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210
