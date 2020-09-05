 Skip to main content
Easterly, John Edward
Easterly, John Edward

February 18, 1967 - September 3, 2020 John Edward Easterly, 53, of Damascus, Va., went to heaven on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital, Abingdon, Va. John was married to Shirley Ann Jones for 11 years and they were together for 30. He worked at Luke's Cafe and was known by everyone as the "Cake Man". There are no services planned at this time. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.garrettfuneralhome.com. Mr. Easterly and his family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home, 203 N. Shady Ave., Damascus, VA 24236; ph. #: (276) 475-3631. Garrett Funeral Home P.O. Box 950 Damascus, VA 24236

