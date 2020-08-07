Dye, Vicky Lee Arrington

August 25, 1952 - August 2, 2020 Vicky Lee Arrington Dye, 67, of Lebanon, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020, in her family's home under Hospice Care. Born on August 25, 1952, in Lebanon, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Leondard Hanzel Jackson and Helen L. Sutherland Jackson. Vicky graduated with honors from Cleveland High School in 1970. She enjoyed tending to flower beds, spending time with family, and playing with her grandchildren. Those left to cherish her memories are her sons, Christopher Allen Arrington of Lebanon, Virginia, and Jonathan Aubrey Arrington of Abingdon, Virginia; and her grandchildren, Madison Lee and MacKenzie Lynn Arrington of Abingdon, Virginia, and MaKayla Rose Arrington of Lebanon, Virginia. Vicky is also survived by her sister, Jennifer Williams and husband, Carl and sister, Shirl Jackson Hughes, all of Lebanon, Virginia. Additional survivors include many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her brother, Leonard H. Jackson Jr. A celebration of life service will be held at Gracewood Community Church in Lebanon, Virginia, on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 1 p.m.
