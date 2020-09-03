Dutton, Lilly Ann Almany Naimo

October 22, 1941 - September 3, 2020 Lilly Ann Almany Naimo Dutton, age 78, of Bristol, Tenn., passed into the arms of the Lord, on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born on October 22, 1941, to the late Glenn and Virginia Meade Almany. She lived most of her life in Bristol, Va. and Tenn. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Wallace Dutton. Survivors include her son, James (Bonnie) Naimo; stepsons, Jack (Karen) Dutton, Dennis (Jenny) Dutton, and Steve (Mary) Dutton; grandson, Douglas Naimo and his mother, Khristian Naimo; step grandchildren, Henry Dutton, Hannah Cunningham, Noah Dutton, Travis Dutton and Danielle Shannon; many great-grandchildren; sister, Deloris (Russell) Garrett; niece, Natasha Garrett; nephews, Daniel and Michael Garrett, along with many other nieces and nephews; plus her special friend, Valerie Smith. Lilly was a good Christian lady that let her light shine to all she knew. She worked many years at Sullivan County 911 and was loved by all her co-workers. The family would like to thank Josh, Anna, and all the great caregivers from Home Instead and Caris Home Health. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery with the Rev. Lynn Sorrell officiating. Pallbearers will be Douglas Naimo, Daniel Garrett, Michael Garrett, Rob Simis, Mike White, and Tim Worley. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Dutton family.
