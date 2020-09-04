 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dutton, Lilly Ann Almany Naimo
0 entries

Dutton, Lilly Ann Almany Naimo

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

October 22, 1941 - September 3, 2020 Lilly Ann Almany Naimo Dutton, age 78, of Bristol, Tenn., passed into the arms of the Lord, on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery with the Rev. Lynn Sorrell officiating. Pallbearers will be Douglas Naimo, Daniel Garrett, Michael Garrett, Rob Simis, Mike White and Tim Worley. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Dutton family.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts