Dutton, Lilly Ann Almany Naimo

October 22, 1941 - September 3, 2020 Lilly Ann Almany Naimo Dutton, age 78, of Bristol, Tenn., passed into the arms of the Lord, on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery with the Rev. Lynn Sorrell officiating. Pallbearers will be Douglas Naimo, Daniel Garrett, Michael Garrett, Rob Simis, Mike White and Tim Worley. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Dutton family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.