Jimmie M. "Pap" Dorton, 83, of Kingsport, went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Jim was born on January 27, 1937, in McRoberts, Ky. to the late Willard and Goldie Pearl Dorton. After completing his education he joined the United States Navy, from which he was honorably discharged in 1963, as a 3rd Class Petty Officer E-4. He served aboard the U.S.S. Sea Leopard as well as a postal clerk aboard the U.S.S. Orion. Jim married Annette, the love of his life in 1960, and they made their home in Kingsport. Jim loved his family, and his grandchildren were his pride and joy. He loved being involved in everything they participated in from stage to sideline. Jim retired from Eastman following 31 years of service. Jim enjoyed camping, biking, and being outdoors. He was a servant of the Lord, and Jimmie and Annette are charter members of The Remnant Church. Jim's devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him and gave him peace. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his siblings, Ruth Austin and Robert C. Dorton. Left to cherish Jim's memory are his loving and devoted wife of 60 years, Annette Garrett Dorton; children, Cindy Crussell (Bryan) and Chris Dorton (Melissa); grandchildren, Courtney and Chelsie Crussell, Carter and Maddie Dorton, Katie Luck and Zack Slate and family; sister, Nell Barnes; beloved mother-in-law, Shirley "Dot" Garrett; several nieces, nephews and cousins; special friends, Wayne Bledsoe, Kit McGlothlin, Bob McGlothlin, Rob Tapscott, Todd Potter, Todd Baker, Arles Pease, Greg Lawson, and Mark Trent. The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 26, 2020, from 4 until 6 p.m. in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6 p.m. with Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating. Music will be provided by Phil Hoskins, Wayne Bledsoe, and The Potters. Jim's service may be viewed live on Cindy Crussell's Facebook page. Friends are welcome at the home any time. Military graveside Honors will be conducted on Monday, July 27, 2020, at 12 p.m. by the American Legion Hammond Post 3/265 at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of Meditation North. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 11:50 a.m. Serving as pallbearers are, Mike Cole, Jimmy Cole, Tim Copenhaver, Tyler Norris, Bryan Crussell, and Jeff Cassidy. Due to current Sullivan County COVID-19 regulations, we ask that all family members and guests attending visitations and services to please wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jim's honor to The Remnant Church, P.O. Box 3488, Kingsport, TN 37664. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.oakhillfh.com The care of Jimmie "Pap" Dorton and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.
