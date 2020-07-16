Randy Scott Dixon, age 53, of Abingdon, Va., went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. He was born in Bristol, Tenn. to Scott Dixon and Peggy Huff Dixon of Abingdon. Randy graduated from Emory & Henry College in 1988 and obtained his master's degree from Virginia Tech. Randy was a huge Virginia Tech fan. He worked with Abingdon Little League, Abingdon Midget League Football, and Abingdon High School Athletic Boosters. He was a former member of Abingdon Bible Church where he served as an elder, deacon, and trustee. Randy also taught the Middle School Boys Sunday School Class for many years. He currently attended First Baptist Church in Damascus. He was an employee of A-Z Office Resource, Inc. in Abingdon. Randy was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Ray and Hazel Dixon; and his maternal grandparents, Roy and Juanita Huff. In addition to his parents, he is also survived by his wife of 29 years, Joy Phillips Dixon; his wonderful son, Tyler Christian Dixon of Abingdon; brother, Chris Dixon and wife, Natalie, of Abingdon; niece, Alexis Dixon of Cheyenne, Wyo.; and nephew, Chase Dixon of Abingdon. He is also survived by his in-laws, Ron and Sallie Phillips; sister-in-law, Whitney Phillips of Glade Spring, Va.; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Forest Hills Memory Gardens with the Rev. Greg Alderman officiating. Pallbearers will be Chase Dixon, Arthur Jackson, Jason Jackson, Trey Norris, Keith Perrigan, and Drew Samuel. Honorary pallbearers will be Kenny Dawson, Mark Green, and Bob Puckett. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Those wishing to express sympathy online or send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. The family of Randy Scott Dixon is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).
