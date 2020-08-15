Dinsmore, Curtis Lee

August 15, 1943 - August 2, 2020 Curtis Dinsmore passed away in the early morning of August 2, 2020, in Palm Coast, Florida. Curtis was thirteen days short of his 77th birthday. Born in Saltville, Virginia, on August 15, 1943, to Effie Lee Sheffey Dinsmore and Roy Edgar Dinsmore, he graduated Rich Valley High School in 1963. Curtis was a talented office machine and computer technician, retiring from Washington County, Virginia Public School Systems in 2002. He was previously employed by the Fairfax County, Virginia Public School Systems. Curtis is survived by his wife of 38 years, Jean Dolinger Dinsmore; children, Tina Mullins and husband, Donny, of Palm Coast, Florida, Chris Robinson and wife, Dottie, of Christiansburg, Virginia, Tim Robinson and wife, Beth, of Wytheville, Virginia, Bethany Evans and husband, Greg, of Ashland, Kentucky, and Curtis Lee Dinsmore of Chilhowie, Virginia; grandchildren, Josh Mullins and wife, Dianna, Adam Mullins and wife, Renny, Lauren Furrow, Tyler Evans and wife, Chelsea, Sam Robinson, Abigail Evans, Ivy Robinson, Jacob Dinsmore, Macy Robinson, Madison Robinson, Josh and Mikayla Tittsworth, and six great-grandchildren. Curtis is survived by brother, Wayne Dinsmore and wife, Freda; and sister, Lois Doane and husband, Buster. Curtis was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.
