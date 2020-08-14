Dingus, Shirley Pauline

CASTLEWOOD, Va. Shirley Pauline Dingus, 85, died Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Mountain View Retirement Home in Lebanon, Virginia. She was born in Lebanon, Virginia; daughter of the late Jessee and Maude Horne Fleenor. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Davis Dingus; three sisters, Elaine Childress, Louise Fleenor, and Jeanette Richardson; and two brothers, Junior and Dallas Fleenor. She was a member of Rings Chapel Baptist Church in Castlewood, Virginia. She is survived by her two sons, Lester Dwayne Dingus and wife, Velda and Timothy Michael Dingus and wife, Bobbi Jo both of Castlewood, Virginia; two sisters, Judy Light of Kingsport, Tennessee and Eula Mae Hughes of High Point, North Carolina; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Following the COVID-19 restrictions set forth by the Governor of Virginia on face-covering requirements and social distancing, a Graveside Service and Interment for Shirley Pauline Dingus will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at the Dingus Family Cemetery in Castlewood, Virginia with Brother Martin Burke officiating. Pallbearers will be Family and Friends. Online condolences may be sent to the Dingus family through our website and a video tribute may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
