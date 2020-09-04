Dickenson, Katherine Virginia

April 2, 1942 - September 3, 2020 Katherine Virginia Dickenson, age 78, a lifelong resident of Bristol, Va., passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at her home. She was a former employee of Blue Circle and retired from Gordon Garments. Katherine was an avid wrestling fan who loved sewing, reading books, and spending time with her great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Rosenbaum and Frances Reed Rosenbaum; daughter, Kathy Dickenson; brother, Bill Rosenbaum; and sister, Judy Mahaley. Katherine is survived by her husband of 62 years, John Curtis Dickenson Sr. She was a mother to John Curtis Dickenson Jr., Tony Alan Dickenson, and Barry Wayne Dickenson; daughters-in-law, Marlene, Denise, Jamie, and additional daughter-in-law, Vickie Kendrick and husband, Tom; and brother, Wiley Rosenbaum; four sisters, Gladys Cox, Joyce Vicars, Violet Steele, and Barbara Payne. She is also survived by five grandsons and four great-grandchildren. A funeral ceremony will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 7 p.m. at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. A private committal service will be held at Sunset Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Caris Hospice and nurse, Ashley, for her loving care. Those wishing to express sympathy online or send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. Farris Funeral Service 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210
