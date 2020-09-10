Dettor, Alice "Ruthie"

December 8, 1952 - September 8, 2020 Alice "Ruthie" Dettor, age 67, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Ruthie was born on December 8, 1952, the youngest daughter of Joe and Alice "Ruth" Edwards. She was a lifelong resident of Bristol, Tenn. and a graduate of Sullivan East High School. Ruthie had a strong work ethic, dedicating many years of her life to working for several companies in the Pharmaceutical industry, most notably SmithKline Beecham. She was most recently employed by Ballad Health as a Clinical Coder. Ruthie will be remembered as an altruistic woman who lived for making others happy. Her love for her family was unending, and her daughter, Samantha, and late husband, Sam, were the lights of her life. Ruthie loved people, considering her friends to be family and treated them as such. She prided herself on being a second mom to many of her daughter's friends. Her generosity and compassion were unmatched and made her loved by all. She was also incredibly artistic and creative. Everything she ever drew, painted, decorated or designed was beautiful. She had a gift for growing plants and always took pride in her flower gardens. She was an avid reader and had a wonderful thirst for knowledge. Ruthie is survived by her daughter, Samantha Green and husband Adam; brother, Carl Edwards and wife, Lana; sisters-in-law, Patty Combs and husband, Roger, Donna Arnold and husband, Ronnie; many beloved nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews; a very special great-aunt, Virginia "Short" Broyles; many loving cousins and loyal friends who all held very special places in her heart. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 12, 2020, from 3 until 5 p.m. at Weaver Funeral Home in Bristol, Tenn. A graveside service will be officiated by Jimmy Beard on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Eastern Heights Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn. Pallbearers will be Carl Edwards, Carl Ray Edwards, Michael Edwards, Mason Edwards, Roger Combs, Michael Combs, Tyler Smith, and John Green. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the family requires that everyone in attendance wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers and in honor of Ruthie's giving spirit, the family requests that people make donations to the Sullivan County Imagination Library or The Bridge No Kill Animal Rescue in her memory. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Weaver Funeral Home 630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.