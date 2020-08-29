Depew, Rev. J.W.

J.W. Depew, 76, of Kingsport, went home to be with His Lord and Savior on Friday, August 28, 2020, just like he's been longing to. He married his precious wife Frances of 54 years and together they have faithfully ministered by pastoring and through revivals to others in Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia, Alabama and parts all over. He retired from full time ministry in 2015 at Homeland Baptist Church after 24 1/2 years of loving on them. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Mable Depew; his brother, Don; stepmother, Mary; and a host of friends who he never failed to remember by sharing a story about. In addition to his wife, Frances, he is survived by his daughter, Natasha Kanipe and husband, Brian; son, Damon Depew and wife, Sarah; five grandchildren, Joseph, Ethan, Oliver and Brianna Kanipe and Daniel Depew; adopted daughter, Darlene Calton; stepbrother, Ralph Stapleton, several in laws, nieces, nephews and cousins and granddogs. For those who would prefer not be around people for a long period, you are welcome to stop by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home from 2 until 5 p.m. Sunday, August 30, 2020, and again from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Monday, August 31, 2020, to pay your respects. The family will receive friends from 4 until 7 p.m. Monday at Homeland Baptist Church in the gym. A celebration of what God has done through dad will be held at 7 p.m. with Bro. Brad Davis and Bro. Craig Edwards officiating. Honorary minister and dad's friend, Bro. Bob McCormick. Masks are encouraged to be worn. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020, in a garden of hope at East Lawn Memorial Park with Bro. Reggie Weems officiating. Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport
