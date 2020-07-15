Ruby Annette Denton, age 86, of Bristol, Va., passed away at her residence on Monday, July 13, 2020. Then funeral service will be held 7 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. David Burrell officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at Denton Family Cemetery, Mary's Chapel Rd., with the Rev. Roger Ball officiating. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

