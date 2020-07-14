Ruby Annette Denton, age 86, of Bristol, Va., passed away at her residence on Monday, July 13, 2020. She was born on February 28, 1934, in Washington County, Va., a daughter of the late Clarence and Nellie Joe Fleenor. She was a member of Walker Mountain Baptist Church. Annette loved working in her flowers, collecting knickknacks in her younger years and fellowship with her friends and family. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Denton; three brothers and two sisters. Surviving include her son, Terry Denton and wife, Charlotte; sisters, Martha Keith and husband, T.C., and Phyllis Crosswhite and husband, Jack; and several nieces and nephews. Then funeral service will be held 7 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. David Burrell officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at Denton Family Cemetery, Mary's Chapel Rd., with the Rev. Roger Ball officiating. Special thanks to the staff at Ballad Hospice for their care and concern. The family has chosen to make the livestream of the service available to the public and may be viewed at www.oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH Password: WQFIFN Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
As BMS prepares to welcome up to 30K fans, public health experts question risks
-
Cuddy, Amy Britton Pless
-
Schools in Washington County, Virginia, to have hybrid schedule
-
Ballad Health sounds alarm on virus as cases increase in region
-
School systems in Sullivan County release plans for 2020-2021 school year
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.