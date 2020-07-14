Ruby Annette Denton, age 86, of Bristol, Va., passed away at her residence on Monday, July 13, 2020. She was born on February 28, 1934, in Washington County, Va., a daughter of the late Clarence and Nellie Joe Fleenor. She was a member of Walker Mountain Baptist Church. Annette loved working in her flowers, collecting knickknacks in her younger years and fellowship with her friends and family. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Denton; three brothers and two sisters. Surviving include her son, Terry Denton and wife, Charlotte; sisters, Martha Keith and husband, T.C., and Phyllis Crosswhite and husband, Jack; and several nieces and nephews. Then funeral service will be held 7 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. David Burrell officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at Denton Family Cemetery, Mary's Chapel Rd., with the Rev. Roger Ball officiating. Special thanks to the staff at Ballad Hospice for their care and concern. The family has chosen to make the livestream of the service available to the public and may be viewed at www.oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH Password: WQFIFN Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

