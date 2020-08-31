Delp, W.C. "Bill"

August 7, 1930 - August 29, 2020 MEADOWVIEW, Va. W.C. "Bill" Delp, age 90, of Meadowview, Virginia, went to be with the Lord Saturday, August 29, 2020. A professional truck driver, entrepreneur, farmer, and proud small business owner; Bill developed a love for the land at an early age helping his father and brothers farm all over Southwest Virginia. Continuing his love for farming and cattle he would go on to build a successful trucking operation that would last for over 55 years. Bill was known for his resilience and was well respected in both the trucking and farming communities. Bill was a lifelong member of Mountain View Baptist Church in Meadowview, Va. Bill was preceded in death by Robert G. Delp (father), Lucy Delp (mother), Robert "Bobby" Delp (brother), Johnny Delp (brother), Dora Mae McMichael (sister), Gladys Bumgardner (sister), Martha Caraway (sister) and Alan Delp (son). Survivors to include his wife of 70 years, Edna Delp of Meadowview, Va.; daughter, Amelia Amidon (Ronald) of Hornell, N.Y.; daughter, Lavonda Heath Meadowview, Va.; and daughter, Pamela Hutchinson (Gary) of Meadowview, Va. In addition, he is also survived by six grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Pallbearers include Blaine Hutchinson, Jeremy Hutchinson, Gary Hutchinson, Tommy Widner, Kelly Deel, and Ronnie Amidon. Honorary pallbearers to include all grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. All are welcome to both the viewing and service; however, the family asks all in attendance, please adhere to the department of health guidelines in wearing face coverings and maintaining social distancing. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in Bill's honor to Mountain View Baptist Church, 26697 Old Saltworks Rd., Meadowview, VA 24361. Those wishing to express sympathy online or send hugs from home may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. The family of W. C. "Bill" Delp is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.