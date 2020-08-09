Delp, Lou Lovern

CHILHOWIE, Va. Lou Lovern Delp, age 92, a resident of Dothan, Ala., formerly of Chilhowie, Va., died August 7, 2020, in Dothan, Alabama. Born October 31, 1927, to the late John and Jessie Lovern, Lou had lived the last 15 years with her daughter in Dothan, Ala. She was a life-long member of the Chilhowie Christian Church and a devoted, loving wife, mother, and homemaker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Tommy Delp, sister, Tress Adams, and brother, Dick Lovern. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Little (Jim); one grandson, Zachary Little (Christy); great-granddaughters, Alex Little and Annah Parker Little; a sister-in-law, Hilda Lovern; and a family friend, Stephanie Bowman. The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Martin 2 Wing of Wesley Place on Honeysuckle for their loving care. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Williams Funeral Home in Chilhowie. Burial will follow in the Mt. Rose Cemetery in Glade Spring, Va. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. prior to the funeral service at the funeral home. Condolences can be made to the family at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Delp Family.
