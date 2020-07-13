Alan Delp, age 63, of Meadowview, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 12, 2020, surrounded by family. A professional truck driver, Alan began his driving career hauling cattle alongside his father. In 1997, he began driving for Mid Mountain, a career that would go on to last for over 20 years. As a devoted Christian Alan found joy in sharing Christ's love with everyone he met. The family is celebrating in knowing he is finally home with his lord and savior. Survivors include his parents, William C. Delp and Edna E. Delp of Meadowview, Va.; sister, Amelia Amidon (Ronald) of Hornell, N.Y.; sister, Lavonda Heath of Meadowview, Va; sister, Pamela Hutchinson (Gary) of Meadowview, Virginia. The Family would like to thank all of the great doctors and health care providers that assisted in Alan's care and for making his transition as peaceful as possible. They would also like to thank the wonderful folks at Mid Mountain for all of their support during this difficult time. A graveside service will be held at Forest Hills Memory Gardens in Abingdon, Va. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at 2 p.m. Pallbearers to include Blaine Hutchinson, Jeremy Hutchinson, Jim Watson, Mike Tate, Bill Brooks, and Art Lowe. Honorary Pallbearers to include Nelson Teeters, David McClure, and Dennis Heath. All are welcome, however, the family asks all in attendance, please adhere to the department of health guidelines in wearing face coverings and maintaining social distancing. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Mary's Lunch Box, P.O Box 255, Meadowview Va, 24361 to honor Alan's memory. Those wishing to share memories, express sympathy, and send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register. The family of Alan Dale Delp is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.
