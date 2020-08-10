Dellinger, Gary Wayne

April 23, 1947 - August 8, 2020 Gary Wayne Dellinger, age 73, died peacefully at his home on August 8, 2020. He was born in Lebanon, Va., the son of the late Harry and Biddy Jane Dellinger of Vansant, Va. Gary grew up in Grundy, Va., where he was a member of Grundy Baptist Church. He attended Grundy Senior High School and was a graduate of ETSU where he was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity. His working career began with teaching school in Buchanan County and Bristol, Va., followed by Assistant VP of Dominion National Bank. He then went into business for himself and formed Clinch Valley Oil, Inc., where he distributed oil and gas in Southwest Virginia. His final endeavor was building and operating Crossings Convenience Store and carwash in Bristol, Va. for 30 years. Gary is survived by three children, son, Brooks Dellinger (Marie) Bristol, Va.; daughter, Jane Cooke (Jason) Loganville, Ga.; son, Brian Dellinger (Diana) Loganville, Ga.; two grandsons, Miles Dellinger and John Cooke; two sisters, Linda Neville, Cheriton, Va., and Kathy Hannah (Eddie) Abingdon, Va.; beloved longtime girlfriend, Jeanette DeLoach; and several nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held for the family only. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Gary's memory to Grundy Baptist Church, P.O. Box 675, Grundy, VA 24614. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Weaver Funeral Home 630 Locust Street Bristol, TN 37620
