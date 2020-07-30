DeFriece-Puckett, Trilla

March 1, 1956 - July 29, 2020 EMORY, Va. Trilla L. DeFriece-Puckett, 64, passed away unexpectedly due to a stroke on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Johnson City Medical Center, in Johnson City, Tenn. She was born on March 1, 1956, in Abingdon, Va., to the late Virgil and Jo Ann Ryan DeFriece. Trilla graduated from Patrick Henry High School then furthered her education by graduating from Emory and Henry College. Upon graduation she started working for the Washington County Public School system where she worked for 33 years. In her spare time, she loved to cook, craft, enjoyed antiques, and her two beloved dogs. Survivors include, husband, Joe Puckett; son, Jon Puckett; sister, Sue O'Quinn and husband, Charles; nephew, Richard O'Quinn and wife, Alison; niece, Michelle O'Quinn; great niece, Clare O'Quinn; two great nephews, Angus and William O'Quinn; as well as many beloved students and friends. Services will be held privately. Flowers as well as donations may be sent to Creeper Trail Ride to End Cancer (C-TREC), P.O. Box 832, Damascus, VA 24236. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 250 E. Main Street Abingdon, VA 24210, is honored to serve the family of Trilla L. DeFriece-Puckett. Frost Funeral Home 250 E. Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210
