DeBord, James "Jim" Madison

March 17, 1945 - August 9, 2020 CHILHOWIE, Va. James "Jim" Madison DeBord, age 75, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020, in Abingdon, Va. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Ben Harrison DeBord and Ettie Jane Dempsey DeBord; Ann Wheeler, his wife; brothers, Earl and Walter DeBord; sister, Maudeen DeBord Blevins; brother-in-law, Lloyd Jackson Blevins Sr.; sister-in-law, Mary Mildred DeBord; paternal grandparents, Creed and Margaret Roop DeBord; maternal grandparents, Charlie and Mertie Suit Dempsey; niece, Deborah Kay Blevins; and friend of many years, W.A. Wolfe Jr. Jim is survived by his son, James (Christina) Wheeler; stepson, Bill Wheeler; stepdaughter, Kathryn (Ric) Wheeler Pfister; brothers, Gerald and William DeBord; sisters, Mattie, Brenda, and Glenda DeBord; grandchildren, James, Drew, Sarah Jean, Rebecca, and Ben Wheeler; great-grandchildren, Jasmine, Violet, and James Wheeler; sister-in-law, Julia Price Wilcox; and beloved canine companion, HEIDI. He is also survived by nephews, nieces, and cousins. Jim will be deeply missed by all his family, friends, and neighbors, especially his sense of humor, funny stories, tall tales, and "impish smile." Visitation with the family will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020, in the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Riverside Cemetery, Chilhowie, Va.. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to convene at the cemetery. Those wishing to express sympathy online or send "hugs from home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. The family of James "Jim" Madison DeBord is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700. Farris Funeral Service
Service information
6:00PM-8:00PM
427 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA 24210
11:00AM
Red Stone Road
Route 645
Chilhowie, VA 24319
