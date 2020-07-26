Daye, Elizabeth Jane

Elizabeth Jane Daye, 70, of Green Cove, Va. passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Valley Health Care Center in Chilhowie, Va. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Ms. Daye and her family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home, Damascus, Va.; ph.#: 276-475-3631

