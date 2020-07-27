September 12, 1949 - July 25, 2020 Elizabeth Jane Daye, 70, of Green Cove, Va. passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Valley Health Care Center in Chilhowie, Va. She was born in Green Cove, Va. on September 12, 1949, a daughter of the late Jack and Pearl Daye. Jane was a member of Green Cove Baptist Church and was a registered nurse for 49 years working most of her career at the Damascus Clinic. She is survived by her sister, Nancy Pennington and her husband, Terry, of Green Cove, Va.; a special niece, Lisa Roland and her husband, Kreig, and their daughter, Olivia Pearl Roland, all of Green Cove, Va.; two uncles, Franklin Walls and his wife, Mary, of Green Cove, Va. and Cecil Walls and his wife, JoAnne, of Quarryville, Pa.; and several cousins. The family would like to extend a special thanks to all the staff of Valley Health Care Center for all the love and support shown to Jane while she was there. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Garrett Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in the Riverview Chapel at Garrett Funeral Home with Pastor Dennis Poe officiating. The committal service and interment will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Green Cove Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Those who wish to attend the committal service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending the service, Garrett Funeral Home and the family strongly encourages all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of a face mask. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.garrettfuneralhome.com. Ms. Daye and her family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home, 203 N. Shady Ave., Damascus, VA 24236; ph.#: (276) 475-3631.
