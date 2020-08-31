Davenport, Herbert R.

March 10, 1936 - August 30, 2020 GLADE SPRING, Va. Herbert R. Davenport, age 84, went to be with his Lord, on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at his home with his family by his side. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sankey and Lona Davenport; five brothers and three sisters. Herbert is survived by his wife of 58 years, Gloria Chapman Davenport; son, Randy Davenport and wife, Kim, of Bristol, Va.; daughters, Rhonda Davenport and husband, Kevin, of Unicoi, Tenn., and Kimberly Cornett and husband, Greg, of Damascus, Va.; four grandsons, Brandon Arnold and wife, Kayla, Cody Davenport, Drew Davenport and wife, Meghan, and Alex Cornett; granddaughter, Sarah Grace Cornett; five great-grandchildren, Landyn Arnold, Jarren Arnold, Worleigh Arnold, Brenton Davenport, Elliott Davenport and Brenton and Elliott's soon to be little sister; special friends, Sawyer Stevens and Isaac Eldreth; and several nieces and nephews. There will be a private graveside service at Mount Rose Cemetery in Glade Spring, Va. Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com The Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Herbert Davenport family. D.R. Henderson Funeral Home 148 E. Main St., Saltville, Va.
