Dale, Marilyn Douglas

Marilyn Douglas Dale Marilyn D. Dale, 78, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away in her home on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. She was born in Bristol, Va. on July 11, 1942, a daughter of the late Grant E. and Grace Elizabeth Steppe Wells. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry L. Dale Jr.; two sons, Glenn E. Wood and Joseph W. Wood III; and sister, Judy Teague. Marilyn was a strong and loving mother. She loved to be challenged and most time proved all wrong. She was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church, Bristol, Va. She loved her crafts. Marilyn is survived by her daughter, Rhonda Wood Parker and husband, Danny; grandchildren, Noah B. Parker, Amanda Wood and Susan Wood; three great- grandchildren; sister, Drexie White; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to express a special thank you to the Hospice House employees for all the love and care shown to Marilyn. No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Blevins Funeral Home, 417 Lee St. Bristol, VA 24201. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mrs. Dale and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services.(276) 669-6141.
