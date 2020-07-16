MARION, Va. Retired Master Sgt. Ralph D. Dolinger, age 79, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at his home in Marion, Va. Survivors and funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion.

