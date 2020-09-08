Crowder, Allen Ray

January 22, 1937 - September 7, 2020 "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith" 2 Timothy 4:7 Allen Ray Crowder, age 83, of Bristol, Tenn., went home to his Heavenly Father while in the arms of his loving wife, Joann, on Monday, September 7, 2020. He was born on January 22, 1937, in Bristol, Tenn., a son of the late James and Selma Gregory Crowder. Allen lived most of his life in the Bristol area and was owner of AC Distributors. He was a member of Bethany Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Randy Crowder; grandson, Eric Copolla; sister, Freda Mumpower; and brother, Elbert Crowder. Survivors include his loving wife of 34 years, Joann Wright Crowder; daughters, Michele Cash and husband, David, and Selena Trivette and husband, Chris; sons, Michael Crowder and wife, Caroline, and Tim Crowder and wife, Jennifer; stepdaughters, Alice Fuller and husband, Gary, Jane Privette, Karen Copolla and husband, Donnie, Cathy Lyons and husband, Jeff, and Joella Evans and husband, Eric; twin sister, Aileen Booher and husband, Ed; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held 6 p.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Bill Pealer and Pastor David Burton officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will be held 11 a.m. Friday, September 11, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. James Schrenker, Wayne Bowman, Vic Burdine, Donnie Copolla, Neil Copolla, Gavin Crowder, Garrett Crowder, Mack Crowder, Matthew Crowder, Michael Crowder, II, Gary Fuller, Clinton Goad, Larry Horn, Kobie Means, Eric Ramsey, Billy Robinson Jr. Sorah, Josh Stewart, Kevin Tester and Christopher Trivette. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the family requests that mask be worn. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Weaver Funeral Home 630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
