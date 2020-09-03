Cross, Harold Gordon

Harold Gordon Cross, age 89, of Blountville, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at his home. He was a son of the late Herman and Mollie Frazier Cross. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Billy Cross; sisters, Ruth Stacey, Helen Booher, and Sylvia Sage; and brothers, Clarence, Scott, Arville, and Glynn Cross. He was a member of Buffalo Christian Church, where he had served as a Sunday school teacher, deacon, and an elder. He was a Master Carpenter and had worked in construction most of his life. Other than woodworking, he enjoyed gardening, and spending time with his family. Survivors include his loving wife of 49 years, Carolyn Sue Cross; daughters, Janet and Pamela Cross; sons, Mark, Dusty and wife, Lauren, Daniel and wife, Angie, and Freddie and wife, Holly; grandchildren, Amanda Chastain and husband, Tucker, Andy Cross and wife, Elizabeth, Amber Tucker and husband, Tommy, Makenzie Cross, Camden Cross, and Eli LaFollette; great-grandchildren, Rhiley, Harper, Audrey, and Jaxson Chastain, Kinsley, and Kennedy Tucker, and Lyndsey Cross; sisters, Jean Reed and husband, Ed, Mary Lou Amodeo, and Sue Regan and husband, Mike; brother, Aaron Cross; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Buffalo Christian Church in Bluff City. The funeral service will follow with the Rev. Gary Knapp officiating. The graveside service will immediately follow the service in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be his sons, Homer Stout, and Rick Campbell. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.