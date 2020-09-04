 Skip to main content
Cross, Harold Gordon
Cross, Harold Gordon

Harold Gordon Cross, age 89, of Blountville, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at his home. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Buffalo Christian Church in Bluff City. The funeral service will follow with the Rev. Gary Knapp officiating. The graveside service will immediately follow the service in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be his sons, Homer Stout, and Rick Campbell. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.

