Crigger Henry, Patricia "Patsy"

Patricia "Patsy" Crigger Henry October 11, 1943 - August 10, 2020 ABINGDON, Va. Patricia "Patsy" Crigger Henry, 76, passed away on August 10, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital. She was born on October 11, 1943, to the late Claiborne and Susan Carswell Crigger in Washington County, Va. Patsy was an avid shopper, who loved spending time with her granddaughter Jessica. She attended Abingdon Baptist Church. Including her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Arthur Crigger and wife, Jean, and Bud Crigger and wife, Diane; and sister, Ruth Barker and husband, Junior. Survivors include, her husband, Sam Henry; one daughter, Becky Nunley and husband, Bill; three sons, Darrell Henry and wife, Diane, Glenn Henry and wife, Janie, and Bobby Henry; two brothers, Johnny Crigger and wife, Louise, and Jerry Crigger and wife, Ellen; granddaughter, Jessica Campbell Hurd and husband, Evan; several nieces and nephews; also, special friends, Dawn Sullins and Leona Willis. Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Frost Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastors Steve Pollard and Bill Bryan officiating. A graveside service will be held 3 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020, at Knollkreg Memorial Park. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 2:45 p.m. Current COVID-19 guidelines are required inside the funeral home, masks will not be provided. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210 is honored to serve the family of Patricia Henry. Frost Funeral Home 250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.