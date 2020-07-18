Craver, Judy Carol

Judy Carol Craver SEVEN MILE FORD / MARION, Va. Judy Carol Craver, age 69, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Smyth County Community Hospital. Survivors will be announced soon. At Mrs. Craver's request, all services will be private. To share memories of or express condolences for Judy Carol Craver, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Mrs. Craver's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.

