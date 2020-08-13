Cowie, Mitzi Rochelle Perry

March 21, 1966 - August 11, 2020 Mitzi Rochelle Perry Cowie, age 54, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, in Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born on March 21, 1966, in Saltville, Va., a daughter of Earnest and Melanie Collins Perry. She lived most of her life in the Bristol area. She worked as an associate at the Walmart Exit 7 in Bristol, Va. Along with her parents, surviving include her husband of 4 years, Jim Cowie; daughter, Ashley Hedrick and husband, J.D. Johnson IV; son, Josh Hedrick; stepsons, Alex Cowie and Matt Cowie; step grandchildren, Brooklyn Cowie and Alex Cowie Jr.; sisters, Jeannie Waller and husband, Rick, and Amy Buffalow and husband, Walter; brothers, Greg Perry and Scotty Perry; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, in the Mountain View Cemetery with Pastor Michael Crosby officiating. The family will receive friends from 7 until 8 p.m. Friday evening, August 14, 2020, at Weaver Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements were made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services. WEaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services 630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
