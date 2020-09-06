 Skip to main content
Copenhaver, Robert Y. "Bob"
June 17, 1933 - September 5, 2020 A committal service for Mr. Copenhaver will be held at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Park, Damascus, Va. Family and friends are asked to gather at the cemetery by 1:45 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family. Frost Funeral Home 250 E. Main St., Abingdon, Va.

