Copenhaver, Robert Y. "Bob"

June 17, 1933 - September 5, 2020 MEADOWVIEW, VA Robert Y. "Bob" Copenhaver, 87, of Meadowview, Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 5, 2020 surrounded by his family at his home. Bob was born June 17, 1933 in Meadowview, Va., to the late Preston and Marie Neese Copenhaver. Bob spent his entire life on the family farm in Meadowview, Va. Bob married Becky, the love of his life on June 29, 1957, and they made their home in Meadowview. Bob loved his family; his Grandchildren were his pride and joy. He loved watching all the many activities in which they participated. Bob was a graduate of Liberty Hall High School in Glade Spring, Va. Bob started his career as a self-employed farmer and painter after graduation spending his life doing what he loved. Bob served on the Board of Directors for the Washington County Farm Bureau for 30 years and received the lifetime membership award. Bob enjoyed gospel and country music. He was a servant of the Lord, and a member of First Baptist Church Damascus, Va. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his sister, Mildred (Dean) Mcthenia. Left to cherish Bob's memory are his loving and devoted wife of 63 years, Rebecca (Becky) Garrett Copenhaver; son, Tim (Carol) Copenhaver; grandchildren, Olivia, Zachary, Nicholas and Camden Copenhaver; brother, Roger (Betty) Copenhaver; beloved mother-in-law, Shirley "Dot" Garrett; several nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would like to say a special thank you to Roger and Betty Copenhaver for the love, compassion and special care they have shown Bob over the last few years along with all of his many other care givers that have been so incredibly good to him. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bobs honor to the First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 805, Damascus, VA, 24236, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN, 38105-9959. The family will receive friends from 5:30 until 7 p.m., on Monday, September 7, 2020, in the Frost Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m., in the chapel with the Rev. Jerry A. Eggers, the Rev. Greg Alderman and the Rev. David Matlock officiating. A committal service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Park in Damascus, Va. Family and friends are asked to gather at the cemetery by 1:45 p.m. Serving as pallbearers are Mark Barrett, Mark Talbert, Stephen Richardson, Matt Klug, Justin Helton and J.D. Trent. Serving as honorary pallbearers are Donnie Foster, Bill Leonard, Bob Jones and Tim Hager. Due to current Washington County COVID-19 regulations, we ask that all family members and guests attending visitations and services to please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.frostfuneralhome.com Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Abingdon, Va. is honored to serve the family of Mr. Copenhaver. FROST FUNERAL HOME 250 E. Main St
