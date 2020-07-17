MEADOVIEW, Va. Dorsey "Dee" Cook, 74, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020. He was born on February 26, 1946, in Buchanan, Va. He was the son of the late Dorse and Nora Cook. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Curtis and Willard Cook; one precious sister, Margie McGlothlin and daughter, Shirley Kay Cook. The strongest man we've ever known, loving husband, and dad. He was the kind of man to give you the shirt off his back or fight a circle saw if needed. He accepted Christ in 2014, which was the lifelong prayer of his sister Margie. Survivors include his loving wife of 48 years, Joanne Cook; Sons, Curt Cook and wife, Kim, Bill Cook and wife, Tammy, Jerry Cook and wife, Adeana, Jeff Cook and wife, Missy, and Lil Dee Cook and wife, Danielle; daughters, Trisha Terry and husband, Eddie, Tina Cook, and daddy's girl, Pam Cook and Rusty Stillwell; 12 grandchildren, Nikki, Brian, Garrett, Ashley, Ean, Jacob, Half-pint, Destiny, Mason, Sadee, and Nate. Special thanks to granddaughter/personal nurse, Amber. Five great-grandchildren, Paige, Kinsley, Paisley, Kaylee, and Carson; sister, Ollie Mae Woolford and husband, Robert; several nieces and nephews; special niece and friend, Eva Keene. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Williams Funeral Home with Pastor Tracy Puckett officiating. Graveside will follow in the Mt. Rose Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. prior to the funeral service at the funeral home. www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Cook Family.
