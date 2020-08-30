 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Combs, Ruth Yoakley
0 entries

Combs, Ruth Yoakley

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Ruth Yoakley Combs, 92, of Kingsport, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at her son's home on Boone Lake, at the farm where she was born. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Kingsport. The funeral service will follow with Dr. Marvin Cameron officiating. Burial will be at Gunnings Cemetery. Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport, is serving the family of Ruth Yoakley Combs.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts