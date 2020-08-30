Combs, Ruth Yoakley

Ruth Yoakley Combs, 92, of Kingsport, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at her son's home on Boone Lake, at the farm where she was born. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Kingsport. The funeral service will follow with Dr. Marvin Cameron officiating. Burial will be at Gunnings Cemetery. Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport, is serving the family of Ruth Yoakley Combs.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.