Combs, Ruth Yoakley

Ruth Yoakley Combs, 92, of Kingsport, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at her son's home on Boone Lake, at the farm where she was born. A widow of Robert Leonard Combs, Ph.D., she was born and reared on Welkumal Farm in the Holston Institute community. She was the daughter of the late Charles B. Yoakley and Edna Evalee Foust Yoakley. Ruth was a graduate of Holston Institute High School as Valedictorian of the 1946 class. She received a B.S. degree in 1950 from East Tennessee State University and was listed in Who's Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges n 1949-50. Ruth was a teacher of chemistry, science, and mathematics at Sullivan High School and Young High School (Knoxville). She also did substitute teaching for many years in Kingsport City Schools and Sullivan County Schools. Ruth also did volunteer work with Meals On Wheels and Habitat For Humanity. She was a member of Order of Eastern Star #198 and American Association of University Women. Ruth was a member of First Baptist Church since 1959. She was active in WMU work, and a former Sunday School teacher, former WMU Director, and served on various church committees and was a member of the Esther Sunday School Class. She was preceded in death by her husband; and an infant daughter, Evalee Yoakley Combs. Ruth is survived by her son, Leonard Yoakley Combs and wife, Laurie Houser Combs; three grandchildren, Hannah Evalee Combs, Elijah (Eli) Yoakley Combs, and Jordan Grace Combs; and several cousins. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Kingsport. The funeral service will follow with Dr. Marvin Cameron officiating. Burial will be held at Gunnings Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to First Baptist Church of Kingsport, 200 W Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Amedisys Hospice- Kingsport and especially to Ashley who took such good loving care of her. Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport
