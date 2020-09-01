Collins, Jiles Lee

April 06, 1940 - August 31, 2020 MARION, Va. WYTHEVILLE, Va. Jiles Lee Collins, age 80, passed away at his home on Monday, August 31, 2020. It is with great sadness that the family of Jiles Lee Collins announce his passing. Jiles was owner and operator of Collins General Tire and Collins Service Center from 1968 until his passing. He loved large truck recovery and all the wonderful memories and lifelong friends he made during his towing and mechanic career. He loved hunting out West almost as much as he loved the road trip to get there. He enjoyed making people laugh with his famous stories. He was preceded in death by his parents, Julian and Ann Collins; his mother and father-in-law, Frank and Margaret Blakely; and his "granddaughter" Molly Hester. Jiles is survived by his loving "bride" of 60 years, Denny Marie Collins; his loving daughter, Jill Collins Buck and husband, David; son, Steve Collins (Missy); grandchildren, Morgan Short (Michael), Stefanee Quesenberry (Cody), Julie Collins, Jessica Brickey, Madison Buck, and Aaron Buck; and great-grandchildren, Aydin, Kobi, and Lucian. He is also lovingly remembered by his loyal employees Curtis Coldiron and Dale Hancock Sr. The Collins family would like to thank the staff at Smyth County Family Physicians and Wythe Hospice of Southwest Virginia for the excellent care given to Jiles during his illness. Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 3, 2020, at 8 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel. Graveside services will be held Friday, September 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Rose Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, from 5 until 8 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel. To share memories of Jiles Lee Collins, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Jiles' family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.