Cloud, Dorothy Lee Webb

November 1, 1953 - August 28, 2020 RICH VALLEY, Va. Dorothy "Dot" Lee Webb Cloud, 66, passed away and went to be with our Lord on August 27, 2020, at her home (the old Webb homeplace) on the "Ridge" in Rich Valley, Virginia. Dorothy was born on November 1, 1953, in the infirmary on the Patuxent River Naval Air Station, Patuxent River, Maryland, to Hobert Neal Webb and Emma Lee Peery Webb. Dorothy grew up largely in Norfolk, Virginia, where her father was stationed until his retirement from the United Sates Navy. After her father's retirement from the United States Navy, he moved the family back to his home in Southwest Virginia. Dorothy graduated from Chilhowie High School in Chilhowie, Virginia, in 1971, the year the Mighty Warrior Football Team won the state championship. After high school she finished nursing training and obtained her Licensed Practical Nurse license at the Smyth County Vocational/Technical School. Dorothy worked as a nurse in many different capacities over the years doing what she did best, taking care of others. Dorothy married Donald Cloud on July 18, 1985. They were happily married for 32 years until his passing on January 5, 2018. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother to her late husband and her children and grandchildren as well as the countless cousins, friends, and children's friends alike. "Dot" was fun to be around and always ready with a hug and a warm "Love you!" for anyone, even if she did not know you. She loved being around her friends and family and would talk endlessly to anyone, whether she knew them or not. She would do anything for anyone and always tried her best to make sure that everyone knew just how loved they were when she was around. Dorothy treated everyone around her as though they were family, and to her, they were. She never forgot a birthday, holiday, or special occasion and always tried to celebrate them by sending flowers, cards, or gifts. Dorothy, as anyone who knew her knows that she was a bit on the habitually late side. So, those flowers, cards, or gifts may be a day late but they always arrived (just like her!). "Dot" dearly loved her pets and her (and her late husband's) beloved dog, Benji was with her when she passed. Dorothy was preceded in death by her son, Anthony Keith Cook; husband, Donald Cloud; and parents, Hobert Neal and Emma Lee Webb. Dorothy is survived by her sons, Adam Brett and Leslie Arlene Cook of Greenville, South Carolina, and Donald and Erica Cloud of Hazel Park, Michigan; her grandchildren, Ashland Berkleigh Cook of Greenville, South Carolina, Addison Blaire Cook of Greenville, South Carolina, Ashton Beckett Cook of Greenville, South Carolina, Luke Cloud of Hazel Park, Michigan, and Charlotte Cloud of Hazel Park, Michigan. She is also survived by many, many precious cousins whom she considered nieces and nephews and children of her own. Dorothy had a huge "family" of numerous friends of both herself and her children that considered her as a second "Mom". A graveside memorial service will be held at the Ridgedale Cemetery, 1112 Ridgedale Road, Saltville, VA 24370, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Dorothy "Dot" Lee Webb Cloud family. D.R. Henderson Funeral Home 148 E. Main St., Saltville, Va.
