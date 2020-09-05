Clark, Jerry Lee

November 13, 1964 - September 4, 2020 Jerry Lee Clark, age 56, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Bristol Regional Medical Center. Arrangements will be announced by Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Weaver Funeral Home 630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
